Huntingtown, MD- On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 3:50 p.m., The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department(HVFD) responded to South View Drive for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found a single-family home with an attached garage on fire.

Thirty-five firefighters contained the blaze in approximately ten(10) minutes. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called out to investigate.

The Fire Marshal’s preliminary report states that improperly discarded smoking material is to blame. The estimated damage is $50,000. One fire firefighter sustained a minor injury. The three adults and one child are displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross.

