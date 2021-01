Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulate its five Corrections graduates from CELTP Session 65 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.

The graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Graduating the session are Tervell Brooks, Adam Burnette, Jason Ogas, Debra Rosenstadt, and Alexander Tippett. Please join us in congratulating them.

