ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Minor changes to the schedule for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team have been confirmed.

The Seahawks will now open up their 2021 campaign this Saturday, Jan. 23 at Virginia Wesleyan. Opening tip is tabbed for 2 p.m. Originally set to travel to Virginia Wesleyan on Feb. 2, the Seahawks will now host Virginia Wesleyan on the same date in MPOBARC Arena.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

To view the full Seahawk women’s basketball schedule, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...