The Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce and USPS are teaming up to host a virtual ceremony, which will be posted to the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Please visit usps.com/lunarnewyearox for additional information. Of interest to philatelists, the designated first-day-of-issue city for the stamp is Chicago.

The Year of the Ox is second in a new series of Lunar New Year stamps introduced in 2020. The mask on the stamp design incorporates elements with symbolic meaning. Several of the patterns were created with the style of Asian textiles in mind, as well as purple flowers that represent the arrival of spring, which Lunar New Year also signals in Chinese culture. The star in the center of the ox’s head references the celestial themes of the Chinese zodiac.

The stamp is being issued in panes of 20 as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp with original artwork by Camille Chew.

Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year for many Asian communities around the world.

Known as Tet in Vietnam and the Spring Festival in China and elsewhere, Lunar New Year begins on the second new moon after the winter solstice and historically marks the arrival of spring. In communities across the United States, people shop for food and other supplies, hang decorations and ceremoniously clean their homes to welcome the new year with a fresh start.

Preorders for the Year of the Ox stamps can be made online at usps.com or by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724).

