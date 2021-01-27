On January 26, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Corporal Glen Knott conducted a vehicle stop in the 21700 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park.

During the vehicle stop, an occupant of the vehicle, later identified as Deatre Marquise Perkins, age 25 of Lexington Park, was observed reaching towards a front seat passenger, later identified as David Allen Huffman, age 21 of Leonardtown.

Huffman then exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot. Huffman was pursued on foot by Deputy First Class Matthew Beyer and apprehended. Located on Huffman during apprehension was a loaded handgun.

Both Perkins and Huffman were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact DFC Matthew Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension 78005 or by email at Matthew.Beyer@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

