SOLOMONS, MD – January 27, 2021 – The Jewelry Trunk Show is back by popular demand at the Calvert Marine Museum Store. Treat yourself, or that special someone, Friday, February 12 – Sunday, February 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is presenting an exquisite selection of jewelry that highlights a variety of artists and their unique designs. Take home a free box of sea salt caramels with a minimum $50 jewelry purchase.

Angela Colasanti of Life Artfully Told returns with new sterling silver favorites. Her beautiful designs are inspired by shells, beach grasses, and sea life. Pennsylvania-based artist Michelle Pressler will showcase her heirloom jewelry and new designs. These elegant, handmade pieces are inspired by nature, architecture, historic details and modern design, and are affordable keepsakes that can be worn every day.

Shoppers won’t want to miss the 2021 Spring Collection by Mickey Lynn Jewelry. These pieces are created in America by skilled artisans using beautiful druzy and natural materials. “Wearable art is a beautiful personal expression,” said Mickey Lynn. She strives to be that expression for all of their clients. The Trunk Show offers something for all jewelry enthusiasts.

The Museum Store has operated for over forty years and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It offers a wide range of merchandise including home décor, jewelry, clothing, specialty food items, books, and toys that please all ages and tastes. Museum members save 10% off in the store every day and 20% off on the 20th of every month. For more information, contact the Museum Store at 410-326-2750.

Like this: Like Loading...