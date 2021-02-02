On January 26, 2021, Deputy Gough responded to a residence in the 8400 block of Pine Blvd. in Lusby, MD to assist the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest warrant for a fugitive at that location.

The Task Force made contact with Stacie Danette Bowie, 51, and Shabyis Dashawn Oliver, 29, both of Lusby, and advised them they were there to serve a felony arrest warrant for someone in the home. Oliver and Bowie claimed nobody else was in the home.

Task Force Officers advised if anyone else was inside the residence, they would be arrested for Harboring a Fugitive. Oliver and Bowie still denied anyone else being in the residence when suddenly wanted felon Jimez Terrell Oliver, 20 of New York, fell through the ceiling from the attic where he was hiding. Jimez fled to the basement where he was later apprehended.

Stacie Danette Bowie and Shabyis Dashawn Oliver were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and were charged with Obstructing/Hindering and Harboring a Felon/Fugitive.

Jimez Terrell Oliver was charged on an arrest warrant for Fugitive from Justice.

