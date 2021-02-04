Thursday – February 4th

  • 5:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD
  • 6:00pm – Karaoke w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
  • 7:00pm – Thursday Mashup w/Matt Garrett – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD w/ Greg Barrick, Michael Laulis, George Henderson

Friday – February 5th

  • 5:30pm – Kayla & Johnny – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
  • 6:00pm – John Luskey – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – Edgewater MD
  • 6:00pm – Tracy Allen – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD
  • 6:00pm – Jay Shade – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD
  • 8:00pm – HydraFX – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Saturday – February 6th

  • 1:00pm – Fran Scuderi – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD
  • 2:00pm – James Cornett – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
  • 6:00pm – Tracy Allen – Leonardtown Grille – Leonardtown MD
  • 6:00pm – Greg Barrick – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD
  • 6:30pm – John Luskey – The Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD
  • 6:30pm – Tell You Monday – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 8:00pm – Girl Crush – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD
  • 8:00pm – Three Days of Rain – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 9:30pm – Social – Big Dog’s Paradise Bar – Mechanicsville MD

Sunday – February 7th – Super Bowl Sunday

  • 1:00pm – Never 2 Late – Days Off Deli & Grill – California MD
  • 2:00pm – David Hamner – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Tuesday – February 9th

  • 6:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 6:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson- Days Off Deli – California MD

Wednesday – February 10th

  • 5:30pm – Open Mic w/Rob Cord – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
  • 6:00pm – Dylan & Catey – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD
  • 6:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
  • 6:00pm – Karaoke w/Greg Barrick – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

