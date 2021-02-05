Maryland providers have administered 634,055 COVID-19 vaccines, and 76.6% of all first doses received from the federal government have been given. The average daily rate of shots administered is 21,558.

The state is opening a series of mass vaccination sites to serve eligible residents. The first mass sites are open today at the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. To receive updates on appointments, text ‘MdReady’ to 898-211.

The state continues to expand the distribution network for COVID-19 vaccines, including hospitals, county health departments, and neighborhood pharmacies. Use covidvax.maryland.gov to find a provider near you by zip code, or call 211 for assistance. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

In accordance with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. While federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 11,000 doses per day. Click here to see if you’re eligible.

How do I set an appointment for my second dose?



The Maryland Department of Health has instructed COVID-19 vaccine providers to ensure that recipients are scheduled for a second dose before leaving their first dose appointment. Vaccine recipients who do not yet have a second dose appointment can schedule by contacting the site or provider where they received their first dose.



Pfizer vaccine recipients’ second dose should be scheduled for a time no earlier than three weeks after the first dose; Moderna vaccine recipients’ second dose should be scheduled for a time no earlier than four weeks after the first dose. If it is not possible to schedule an appointment for the second dose at the recommended interval, schedule an appointment at the next earliest time available.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers additional information about the administration of second doses.



Read more answers to trending questions here.

Volunteers from the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps—including retired nurses—are supporting vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.



The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

Like this: Like Loading...