Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) is offering college scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. Four high school seniors will be awarded $2,500 each. Students are eligible to apply if they live with parents or guardians who are SMECO members. Seniors must be enrolled or plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college, university, or trade school.

The deadline for students to apply for college scholarships is Tuesday, April 6, 2021. For more information, or to obtain an application, go to smeco.coop/scholarships.

To be eligible for SMECO scholarships, students must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Four $2,500 scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic achievement, financial need, and community and school involvement. Students must submit their application online at smeco.coop/scholarships. T

he SMECO scholarship committee will interview finalists in person or via Zoom.

Like this: Like Loading...