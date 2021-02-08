La Plata, MD [February 8, 2021] – The Maryland Patient Safety Center recently announced that University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) has been named a Circle of Honor winner for the 2021 Minogue Awards for Patient Safety Innovation. The award-winning program was entitled Mitigating the Effects of COVID: Protect Your Lungs Campaign.

The UM CRMC campaign, launched during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, fostered pneumonia prevention education and helped patients with COVID-19 infections continue their recovery once they left the hospital. The campaign was a collaborative e?ort from Population Health, Performance Improvement, Community Health, Rehabilitation Services, Respiratory Therapy, and nursing and clinical sta?.

“We’re proud to once again win a Minogue award, underscoring our commitment to patient safety,” said Noel Cervino, President and CEO. “This award is particularly gratifying, in that it recognizes the innovative efforts of a wide range of teams across our hospital who continue to work on this project. I’m pleased to see our state honored for their efforts.”

Key program elements included a “Proning Team” for inpatients and provision of COVID Care Kits to discharges with a COVID-19 positive test result. Reaching beyond the walls of the hospital, UM CRMC created a video series titled “Healthy Lungs = Healthy You” to provide information on incentive spirometer use, pursed-lip breathing, deep breathing, and the importance of oral care and movement. Finally, Nurse Navigators and a Community Health Worker make patient calls post-discharge from COVID-19 hospitalizations and Emergency Department visits. Once all elements of the program were implemented UM CRMC has seen a signifcant decrease in COVID-19 readmissions and pneumonia admissions from our community.

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center was one of ten hospitals throughout Maryland recognized for their top safety and quality solutions in healthcare. The honorees were selected by a panel of independent judges who are leaders in the Maryland healthcare community. The award winners will present their solutions at the 17th Annual Maryland Patient Safety Conference, which will be held virtually on April 29, 2021.

“With over 50 submissions to choose from, we know that healthcare organizations here in Maryland are some of the most forward-thinking throughout the country,” said Blair Eig, MD, President, and CEO of the Maryland Patient Safety Center. “We are proud to recognize all participants for their attention, innovation, and commitment to addressing some of the most pertinent and complex issues penetrating patient safety today. It was great to see so many timely and impactful COVID-related solutions as well. Congratulations to the winners on their successful contributions to our mission and for keeping Maryland healthcare safe.”

Named for the Center’s first President and Executive Director, William Minogue, MD, FACP, to honor his enduring contributions to and passion for improving patient care and safety, The Minogue Awards were created by the Center Board of Directors to recognize organizations within the state that have made a demonstrable difference in patient safety through an innovative solution.

Like this: Like Loading...