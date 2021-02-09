Whether you’re looking for that perfect gift for that someone special or trying to find something romantic, family-friendly, or a little out of the ordinary to do this Valentine’s Day Weekend, Leonardtown, Maryland has everything you need to celebrate those special people in your lives with a delicious array of specialty gifts and treats to choose from and an exciting variety of activities and events taking place both virtually or throughout Town all weekend.

How about enjoying an elegant dinner at the Front Porch or Sweetbay restaurants or one of our other fine dining establishments in Town, gathering friends for a creative evening at a group workshop at Wine & Design, Crazy for Ewe or Board & Brush, or taking in a virtual concert in the comfort of your own home (we have a great one featuring Phillip Michael Parsons airing on Saturday, February 13th at 8 PM at www.visitleonardtownmd.com or the Town of Leonardtown Facebook Page.

Order dinner from participating businesses – Olde Town Pub or Quality Street Kitchen & Catering and make it a virtual date night.). No matter how you want to celebrate this special holiday weekend, you’re sure to find the perfect way in Leonardtown.

To view the list of 10 Things We Just Love in Leonardtown this Valentine’s Day Weekend for a closeup look at some of the great Valentine’s Day special offers, activities & and events and for Sample Itineraries for Dates for Couples and Galentines and Mommy/Daddy and Me Outings in Leonardtown, Maryland, visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/ValentinesDay.

