Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a cell phone store that occurred last month.

On January 13 at 5:55 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf and began stealing numerous items. They threatened employees with a knife and implied they had a firearm.

Through an intensive investigation with law enforcement partners throughout the region, detectives identified the suspects and determined they were involved in a series of armed robberies throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. CCSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Keyshawn Harrison, 19, of Baltimore, who was subsequently located and arrested on February 8 in Baltimore where he is currently being held at a detention facility on unrelated charges.

Detectives also identified a 15-year-old suspect who was located on January 15 in Pennsylvania during an armed robbery. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility on an unrelated charge. Both suspects will be charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, and other related charges for the robbery that occurred in Charles County.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

