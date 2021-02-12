Leo Boucher ‘23 of Severn, Maryland, placed first in the International Laser Class Association (ILCA) at the 2021 West Marine US Open Sailing Series – Clearwater. The West Marine US Open Sailing Series is a new, U.S.-based racing and training series of Olympic-class regattas.The regatta was the third and final stop of the three-event Florida tour. According to information provided by US Open Sailing, Boucher performed remarkably consistently, finishing all 11 races in the top three.

Other SMCM athletes in the series included Farrah Hall ‘03, who took third in board sailing and Markus Edegran ‘16, who was leading in kite sailing after 11 of 18 races before an injury ended his race. The West Marine US Open Sailing Series picks up again this summer in California.

Like this: Like Loading...