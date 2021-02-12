On February 11 at 6:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cardigan Court in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. Officers located several shell casings in the area and located a house that had bullet holes in the siding. There were people in the house; however, no one was injured.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspects were on foot when they fired several rounds at the house and fled. This does not appear to be a random event. Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Detective / Sergeant J. Long at (301) 609-6562.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...