On February 12 at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Oak Drive in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers discovered bullet holes in the siding of one house. Although there were people inside, no one was injured. A preliminary investigation revealed two men walked up to the house and fired at it. This does not appear to be a random event. Officers have increased patrols in the area and detectives are tracking down leads.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

