Assault- On February 5, 2021, Cpl. Flerlage responded to the 26300 block of Fielding Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Regina Danielle Huff, age 45 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim’s hair. Huff also obtained a knife and proceeded to make several threats to the victim. Huff was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. CASE# 6362-21

Regina Danielle Huff

Trespassing- On February 6, 2021, Dep. Alvey responded to the 25000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported trespassing. An employee had requested Jasmine Rose Sullivan, age 21 of Lexington Park, leave the establishment. Dep. Alvey instructed Sullivan to leave the establishment and she refused to comply. Sullivan was arrested and charged with Trespassing. CASE# 6458-21

Jasmine Rose Sullivan

Violation of Protective Order- On February 6, 2021, Dep. Luffey responded to the 25800 block of Hills Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Kris Dolan Rudorf, age 34 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by contacting the victim. Rudorf was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order. CASE# 6483-21

Kris Dolan Rudorf

Assault- On February 6, 2021, Dep. Forinash responded to the 47400 block of South Hampton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Francine Mae Morgan, age 61 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking the victim, causing visible injury. Morgan was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 6605-21

Francine Mae Morgan

Assault- On February 7, 2021, Dep. Baker responded to the 44500 block of Aspen Lane in California, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Jason Richard Staley, age 42 of California, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim’s arm, causing visible injury. Staley was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 6701-21

Jason Richard Staley

Violate Protective Order- On February 8, 2021, Cpl. Kerby responded to the 29600 block of Patuxent Knolls Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Theron Mitchell Johnson, age 43 of Mechanicsville, violated conditions of a valid court order via electronic means. Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of Violation of Protective Order. CASE# 6905-21

Theron Mitchell Johnson

Assault- On February 8, 2021, Dep. Salas responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kyjuan Tyrese Bush, age 19 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in face, causing visible injuries. Bush was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 6872-21

Kyjuan Tyrese Bush

Assault- On February 8, 2021, Cpl. Hartzell responded to the 40200 block of Hidden Meadow Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined John Thomas Leagan, age 30 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim, causing visible injury. Leagan was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 6763-21 (No Photograph Available)

Warrants Served:

02/04/21- Craig Andrew Kennedy, age 57 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Fenwick# 338. CASE# 6163-21

Craig Andrew Kennedy

02/05/21- Kimberley Nakita Stephens, age 37 of Lexington Park- Driving/Attempting to Drive Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 6276-21

Kimberley Nakita Stephens

02/05/21- Douglas Bernard Mason Jr., age 37 of Lexington Park- Escape 2nd Degree/Violate Conditions of Release by Dep. Baker# 349. CASE# 6339-21

Douglas Bernard Mason Jr.

02/05/21- Samuel Leighton Pratt, age 31 of Tall Timbers- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Palmer# 373. CASE# 6313-21

Samuel Leighton Pratt

02/08/21- Kyjuan Tyrese Bush, age 19 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 6872-21

Kyjuan Tyrese Bush

02/10/21- Matthew Wade Nordon, age 43 of Lexington Park- Sex Abuse/Minor by Cpl. LeFave# 264. CASE# 54612-20

Matthew Wade Nordon

Criminal Citations Issued:

02/06/21- Cortney Lynn Brooks, age 37 of District Heights- Theft by Cpl. LeFave# 264. CASE# 6500-21

02/06/21- James Joseph Sidler, age 44 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 6576-21

02/06/21- Krystal Maree Brensinger, age 37 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE# 6575-21

02/09/21- Lakeisha Monique Jones, age 33 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 7000-21

02/10/21- Tamekia Wydell Tate, age 35 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 7187-21

