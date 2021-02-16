During the week of February 8 – February 14, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,054 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 2021-7755 On February 14, 2021, Deputy Grierson responded to the 500 block of Chisholm Trail in Lusby, MD for the report of the damaged property. The complainant advised unknown suspect(s) threw a large landscaping rock through a basement window of the residence shattering the glass. No property was stolen. The value of the damaged property is $1,200.00.

Theft: 2021-7742 On January 14, 2021, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the Wawa located at 305 Market Square in Prince Frederick, MD for a report of theft. The complainant advised an unknown male suspect stole four cartons of ‘Newport Regular’ cigarettes from behind the counter. The value of the stolen property is approximately $320.00.

Theft: 2021-7097 On February 9, 2021, Deputy Denton responded to the EZ Thai restaurant located at 120 South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for a reported theft. The complainant advised at 5:30 p.m., an unknown black male entered the establishment, approached the front counter, took the glass tip jar containing approximately $20.00 in U.S. Currency, and fled the scene on foot. The value of the stolen property is $25.

Theft: 2021-7780 On February 14, 2021, Deputy Freeland responded to a residence in the 12400 block of White Horse Road in Lusby, MD for a reported theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised that between 12 p.m. on Feb. 12th and 5 p.m. on Feb. 14th, unknown suspect(s) gained entry to two vehicles on the property and stole two Cookie Monster stuffed animals and a silver HP Elite Pro laptop. Both vehicles appeared to have been unlocked at the time of the theft. The value of the stolen property is approximately $550.00.

Theft: 2020-6835 On February 8, 2021, Deputy Gough responded to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her prescription medication was stolen from a residence in the 4100 block of Summer City Blvd. in Chesapeake Beach, MD. Approximately 26 Ambien tablets, 78 Clonazepam tablets, and 26 Effexor XR capsules were stolen including the makeup bag the complainant kept the medication in. The value of the stolen property is $140.00.

