Hollywood, MD- On February 15, 2021, at 2:38 p.m., the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department(HVFD)(First due) responded to the 42000 block of St. John’s Road for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered a single-wide mobile home that was attached to a two-story single-family home on fire. Fifty firefighters responded and gained control of the blaze in approximately 40 minutes. The units spent over two hours performing overhaul and hitting hotspots. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the Fire Marshal’s preliminary report, the fire severely damaged the mobile home and caused moderate smoke and heat damage to the single-family home. No injures were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The estimated loss is $30,000 to the structure and $5,000 in contents.

