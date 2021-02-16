Bushwood, MD- On Monday, February 15, 2021, the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department(SDVFD, FIrst Due), responded to the 37000 block on Gibson Road in Bushwood, MD for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they discovered a single-family home on fire. Crews from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Second District, Cobb Island, and Charles Boat 1006 also responded to the scene. A total of seventy firefighters responded. The units gained control of the blaze after 45 minutes and The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

The preliminary report from The Office of the State Fire Marshal says, the fire originated in the ceiling space of the dwelling and extended throughout the home. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The occupant was transported for a medical emergency.

The Fire Marshal estimates the damage to structure to be $200,000 and $200,000 in lost contents.

