LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for St. Mary’s County from 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, to 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation around one to two-tenths of an inch from freezing rain.

Due to the forecast and potentially unsafe road conditions, the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and ADA Paratransit programs will delay operations Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, until 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

