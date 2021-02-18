Update 1:20 p.m.: Ms. Rood was located in Glen Burnie, safe and unharmed.

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Sharon Deloris Rood, 81, of Waldorf, who was reported missing by a family member with whom she resides.

According to the reporting person, Ms. Rood left her home on February 17 at about 4 p.m. with her son but has not returned. Family members are concerned for her safety and well-being as she is in need of daily medication. Ms. Rood also has dementia and may not be aware of her surroundings.

Family members have been able to track her to areas in Pennsylvania, Oxon Hill, and Washington, D.C. She is likely traveling in a 2014 white Toyota Camry with damage to the right front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Officer C. Irwin at (301) 932-2222. The investigation is ongoing.

On behalf of the Charles County sheriff’s Office, a Silver Alert is being activated for a missing 81-year old white female, who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Missing Subject: Sharon Deloris Rood, DOB, 9/25/1939, 5’1, 190 lbs., balding / Gray hair.

Clothing: Blue Jeans, White sweatshirt, grey and pink beanie and white shoes

Vehicle: 2014 WHITE TOYOTA CAMRY

License: **MARYLAND** REGISTRATION –2EJ3833

Last Seen: On 2/17/2021 at approximately 4:00 pm, missing from the Bexhill Court area of Waldorf, MD

Contact: Please Dial 911 or Contact Charles Co. Sheriff’s Office. 301-932-2222

