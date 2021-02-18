LEONARDTOWN, MD – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for St. Mary’s County until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Mixed precipitation continues to cover the region and is expected to bring snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation around one to two-tenths of an inch from freezing rain throughout the next several hours.

Due to worsening conditions, St. Mary’s County’s Government operations and facilities will be closed for the remainder of Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers are closed.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) and ADA Paratransit programs are closed.

All Recreation and Parks Operations and Facilities are closed.

St. Mary’s County Libraries are closed. Please visit www.stmalib.org for details.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department office is closed. Visit www.smchd.org.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) is closed. Please visit www.metcom.org .

. St. Mary’s County Public Schools are closed. For St. Mary’s County Public School operations, please visit www.smcps.org .

. NAS Patuxent River is Operating under Restricted Access/Telework Status.

Circuit Court is closed. Visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ for details.

for details. District Court is closed. Please visit https://www.courts.state.md.us/courtsdirectory/stmarys .

. COVID-19 testing sites at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary’s County Health Department are closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is closed, all patients with appointments have been rescheduled.

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) are closed. All online classes and online services will be held and available as scheduled. For information on College of Southern Maryland Operations, visit www.csmd.edu.

St. Mary’s County Government will continue to monitor weather conditions, and information will be available at www.stmarysmd.com.

