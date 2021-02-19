Report via Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department:

At 2:44 am. on Friday morning, Station 5 was alerted to a garage fire on Whites Neck Road. Units arrived on the scene and located a single-story commercial garage with heavy fire throughout the building.

Engine 52 deployed two hand lines and a 2.5″ line to the structure to protect exposures and cool a venting propane tank. Chief 5 established the command and advised the fire would be a defensive attack. Tanker 5 supplied Engine 52 and dropped their folding tank.

Engine 23 proceeded to the scene and drafted from the tank to supply Engine 52. Water Supply 5 set up at Bushwood Wharf and began a tanker shuttle. Command requested three additional tankers to the scene. Both Truck 1 and Truck 7 accessed the scene on the side delta. Truck 1’s ladder pipe was utilized and equipment was utilized from Truck 7.

Water Supply 5 supplied a total of 46,000 gallons of water to the scene through the tanker shuttle. Squad 6 and Engine 93 set up RIT for a short time before being utilized in the crew rotation.

During the incident, several units were released to respond to a working house fire in St. Clements Shores. The Maryland State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the incident. All units returned to quarters by 7:30 am.

Like this: Like Loading...