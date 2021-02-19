Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Andrew Joseph Trimmer, a/k/a D, and Smoke, age 32, and Alicia Marie Walls, a/k/a Porsha and Alicia Porsha, age 28, both of Bowie, Maryland, on federal charges related to a fentanyl distribution conspiracy. The superseding indictment adds Walls as a defendant and adds three counts, including conspiracy and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. The superseding indictment also includes the two counts from the original indictment charging Trimmer with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and with assault on a federal officer. The superseding indictment was returned on February 17, 2021.

The superseding indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division; and Interim Chief Hector Velez of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill you. Our law enforcement team in Maryland is working together to build cases and prosecute those who peddle this deadly drug,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “Enhanced federal penalties for drug dealers whose distribution results in an overdose increases their odds of federal prosecution and lengthy sentences in federal prison, where there is no parole—ever.”

According to the five-count superseding indictment, from May 2018 through September 25, 2020, Trimmer and Walls conspired to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents, Trimmer and Walls, who were romantically involved and had a child together, were the subjects of an investigation into narcotics trafficking activity. The investigation revealed that Trimmer and Walls had been living with their child in a rental home in Bowie, Maryland, but had moved on September 15, 2020. In August 2020, Walls allegedly posted two videos on her YouTube channel discussing her narcotics use and the activities of her drug-dealer boyfriend, whom law enforcement believed to be Trimmer. Walls stated that she and “her man” lived in fear of police detecting their whereabouts and drug customers finding their location. As a result, Walls and Trimmer would use hotels as temporary residences and frequently moved between hotels while storing and distributing narcotics in order to avoid detection.

The superseding indictment alleges that on May 28, 2018, Trimmer distributed fentanyl to an individual, causing serious bodily injury to that person. On September 25, 2020, law enforcement located Trimmer living in a hotel in the area of the Bowie Towne Center. As detailed in court documents, law enforcement found Trimmer sitting in his vehicle outside the hotel. As soon as investigators identified themselves as police officers, Trimmer fled. The superseding indictment alleges that when law enforcement caught and attempted to arrest Trimmer, he assaulted a federal law enforcement officer. As detailed in court documents, during the physical altercation, another officer deployed his Taser, but Trimmer continued to fight. Trimmer was able to get to his feet and run to a nearby fast-food restaurant, where he was apprehended by a third law enforcement officer. Court documents allege that Trimmer continued to resist arrest and physically assaulted the third officer during the arrest. Further, the superseding indictment alleges that Trimmer possessed fentanyl with intent to distribute the drug. Finally, the superseding indictment alleges that, in October 2020, Walls distributed fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury to a victim.

If convicted, Trimmer and Walls each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy; a mandatory minimum of 20 years, and a maximum of life in federal prison for each count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Trimmer also faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and eight years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence, after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Trimmer and Walls are expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, although no date has been scheduled. Trimmer and Walls remain detained on a related federal criminal complaint.

A superseding indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by superseding indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the DEA and Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation and thanked the Crofton Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Maryland National Capital Park Police, Montgomery County Division for their assistance. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin B. Pulice, who is prosecuting the case.

