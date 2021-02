UPDATE @ 9 a.m.: The Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons has reopened. Please use caution and expect traffic delays in the area.

Via ST. MARY’S SHERIFF @7:50 a.m.: The Governor Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge is closed due to icing.

At 7:28 a.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notification that the Thomas Johnson Bridge was shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.

Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles.

Like this: Like Loading...