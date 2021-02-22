Today’s official report shows that Maryland providers have administered 1,087,086 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 98.3% of all first doses received from the federal government. The state is averaging 27,604 shots per day.

Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Registration opened this morning for eligible Marylanders to schedule vaccination appointments at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City. Marylanders can text ‘MdReady’ to 898-211 for updates on when appointments for mass vaccination sites are made available.



A telephone-based support line is available for residents without Internet access who require assistance finding providers and making appointments for mass vaccination sites. The COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center—available at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829)—is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



More than 220 providers are now listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and some providers may allow you to pre-register.

The Maryland Department of Health’s mobile public health education unit is circulating through neighborhoods in Prince George’s County this week to bring information and resources to areas hardest hit by COVID-19. As part of the GoVAX Maryland campaign, its goal is to help Marylanders make informed choices about getting vaccinated.

See it in action (via NBC Washington).

Consistent with federal guidelines, Maryland is in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan, including residents 65 and over, as well as critical workers in high-risk settings. Supply remains very limited: while federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 12,000 first doses per day.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.

