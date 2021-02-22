The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Nelson Leroy Battle Jr., age 36 of Lexington Park. Battle has an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of escape, due to violating the conditions of his pretrial release on the initial charges of burglary and assault. Battle is 5’9”, weighs 160 pounds, and has green eyes with black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson Leroy Battle Jr., is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com . For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

