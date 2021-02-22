SOLOMONS, MD – February 19, 2021 – Enjoy museum events and activities during the month of March. Guests will find some of their favorite annual events beginning to return, as well as an entire week of programming for homeschool students! There’s something for everyone this month at the Calvert Marine Museum.

Following the guidance of the CDC and the State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website: calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursdays, March 4 & March 11 – Sea Squirts

This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 10 people per session. This month’s theme is All About Boats. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Monday, March 15 – Friday, March 19 – Homeschool Week

Discover the Calvert Marine Museum through paleontology, marine biology, and maritime history in a unique and educational way. As part of museum admission during Homeschool Week, choose one of the self-guided tour kits and a scavenger hunt to begin your adventure. The program included with museum admission. For more information, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.



Thursdays, March 18 & March 25 – Little Minnows

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 10 people per session. This month’s theme is What Floats Your Boat? This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.



Saturday, March 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month.



Saturday, March 27 – OtterMania!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Help us celebrate our favorite museum mammal – the North American river otter! Learn otterly terrific facts throughout the museum and take home a craft kit. Join our otter mascot for two fun activities in the Harms Gallery. Dance “The Swim” at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Listen to “The Otter Tale” read aloud at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Don’t forget to visit Chumley, Calvert, and Chessie Grace along the way! All activities include museum admission.

Like this: Like Loading...