A trip to a Discount Liquors in Huntingtown ended up making a Calvert County resident $100,000 richer!

The lucky 39-year-old purchased her $10 instant ticket, scratched the winning numbers and realized that her game didn’t have any matches. However, she did reveal a 10x symbol. On the Terrific 10s scratch-off, this symbol means she multiplies the prize amount below the symbol by 10. That number was $10,000, which gave her the game’s $100,000 top prize!

The Calvert County retailer that sold the winning instant ticket also has a reason to celebrate. Discount Liquors located at 5005 Solomons Island Road in Huntington will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

Players can still try their luck with this winning game. The many prizes remaining on the Terrific 10s scratch-off include five more $100,000 top prizes, nine $20,000 prizes, 13 unclaimed $10,000 prizes and more than 490,000 prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

