On Friday, February 26, 2021, ACLT will conduct a controlled burn in the meadow at the north side trailhead in an effort to reduce an invasive species known as Chinese lespedeza. Read more about the threats posed by this plant in the Summer 2020 edition of ACLT’s Watershed Observer quarterly newsletter. (see page 5)

The battle to control invasive species at ACLT is constant and relentless. Early detection and rapid response are key to controlling invasive plants before they spread to a large enough geographic area that eradication is no longer feasible.

