WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan to address the human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic passed the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday, with the next step Senate consideration. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
