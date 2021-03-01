By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday is due to vote to advance Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee, paving the way for the U.S. Senate to vote to confirm him to the post.

Garland has garnered support among both Democrats and Republicans, who cite his prior experience as a prosecutor and a judge. The timing of a full Senate vote on Garland’s nomination was not immediately clear. Garland would take the reins at the Justice Department at a time when it has been busy handling a sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 rio…

