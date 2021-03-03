“Winning Pap” is an appropriate alias for a 73-year-old Charles County man. The loving grandfather of three and occasional scratch-off player recently won a $100,000 top prize playing the Winter Luck X10 scratch-off game.

Back in early February, “Winning Pap” and his wife were grocery shopping together at McKays Food & Drug located at 37670 Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall. The La Plata resident ventured over to the store’s Lottery play area to see what was new.

“Winning Pap” wasn’t sure which game to buy but eventually selected two of the $10 Winter Luck X10 scratch-offs. He purchased the games, tucked them in his pocket and rejoined his wife to wrap up their shopping. After enjoying lunch at home, “Winning Pap” decided to scratch off his games. He told Lottery officials that the first instant ticket he played was not a winner but he was pleasantly surprised at what the second scratch-off revealed.

“I scanned the ticket using my phone and a message said ‘See agent,’” recalled the lucky player. “So, I looked closer and saw that if you have the snowman (symbol), you automatically win the prize underneath.”

Well, “Winning Pap” did have the snowman and was in disbelief when he saw the $100,000 prize beneath the symbol. “I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me!’” he told Lottery officials. “I just couldn’t wrap my head around it.”

The winner showed his wife the instant ticket so she could confirm his Lottery luck. He also contacted his son-in-law, who is more familiar with Lottery scratch-offs. “I sent him a picture of the ticket and he said, ‘Yup, you’re a winner.’”

The retired kitchen and bath designer and proud Vietnam veteran says family is everything to him and his family members come first. Asked about his plans for the winnings, he said, “I don’t know yet, but I will definitely help someone.”

The St. Mary’s County Lottery retailer that sold the winning ticket, McKays Food and Drug, will also benefit from this win. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery, which is 1% of the $100,000 prize.

If you are looking for your day in the Lottery Winner’s Circle, Winter Luck X10 is packed with prizes. Players can try to find the two $100,000 top prizes remaining, 12 unclaimed $10,000 prizes out there and more than 370,000 ranging from $10 to $1,000.

