Leonardtown’s dynamic Arts & Entertainment scene is the focus of its latest virtual series, Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment. This unique series is presented in three parts – Feature Performances, Artist Spotlights, and Special Events and is funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and produced by the Commissioners of Leonardtown & Winson Media.

Viewers will be treated to intimate Feature Performances from local musicians, dancers, and performing artists; Artist Spotlights that feature an up-close look at local visual artists – see where they create, where they draw their inspiration, and view examples and demos of their work; and Special Events that include behind-the-scene previews of the most popular events that take place in this vibrant Southern Maryland Town.

This new online series premiered on Valentine’s Day weekend with the first Feature Performance, an intimate concert with local Country Singer/Songwriter Phillip Michael Parsons that was pre-recorded at the Olde Town Pub in Leonardtown. The show can be viewed at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownAE.

The 2021 North End Gallery (NEG) Guest Artists Invitational, a visual art show held annually at the gallery, is the focus of the latest episode of the Special Events series and will air on Saturday, March 6th at 1 PM EST. at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/NorthEndGallery or at the Town of Leonardtown Facebook Page.

NEG’s Invitational features thirty-nine guest artists’ work introduced by Show Chair, Diana Manchak, a NEG Potter. A real Tour de Force of Southern Maryland artistry, this show features work in many mediums and forms: fiber work wall hangings; batik paintings; wood turned bowls; steel-welded, ceramic and wood sculptures; handcrafted gold and silver jewelry; mixed media 3-D fantasy creatures, silk paintings, cane woven basketry, landscapes, florals, animal, collage and abstract paintings and photography; pyrography and painted gourds. This year’s Guest Artist Invitational exhibit runs from February 4th – March 28th at NEG Thursdays through Sundays and by private appointment.

For more information about the Gallery and the live Invitational Show, visit www.NorthEndGallery.com or contact Bea Poulin at northendgalleryinfo@gmail.com.

