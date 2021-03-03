FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team was tabbed third in the 2021 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll, the league announced today (Mar. 2).

Salisbury was unanimously voted atop the 2021 C2C Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll, receiving four first-place votes and 16 points in a vote among the conference head coaches. The Sea Gulls have advanced to at least the national semifinal round each of the last four seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

Christopher Newport ranked second in the poll with 13 points and received the final first-place vote, followed by St. Mary’s College (9), Southern Virginia (8) and Mary Washington (4) in third through fifth, respectively.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team heads into their 2021 campaign after a shortened 2020 season where they finished the year with a 5-3 record. The Seahawks, led by sixth-year head coach Jason Childs , return 33 student-athletes from last year’s roster including nine starters. One of those starters is attackman Jude Brown , who was named a 2020 Maverik Men’s Lacrosse DIII Media All-American. St. Mary’s College welcomes 13 newcomers to their roster.

The Seahawks already began their 2021 campaign on Mar. 1 when they trounced Virginia Wesleyan 19-2 in their season opener. In their next three games, St. Mary’s College will travel to Lynchburg on Mar. 7 and Randolph-Macon on Mar. 10, before returning to St. Mary’s City for their home opener against McDaniel on Mar. 13. The Seahawks will open up C2C play on Mar. 14 when they host Christopher Newport. Other home games for the Seahawks include Colorado College (Mar. 19), Washington College (Mar. 27), Hampden-Sydney (Mar. 31), Southern Virginia (Apr. 10), Salisbury (Apr. 17), and Mary Washington (Apr. 21). To view the full men’s lacrosse schedule, click here.

The C2C Tournament will feature all five programs this spring starting with the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup on Monday, May 3. The semifinal round will take place Wednesday, May 5 and culminate with the championship game on Saturday, May 8.

2021 C2C Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll

Rank Institution Points (First-Place Votes) 1. Salisbury 16 (4) 2. Christopher Newport 13 (1) 3. St. Mary’s 9 4. Southern Virginia 8 5. Mary Washington 4

Like this: Like Loading...