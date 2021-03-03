Waldorf, MD- On Sunday, February 28, 2021, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to 10904 Maryland Woods Court for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival they discovered a 2-story, split foyer home engulfed. Thirty firefighters battled the blaze before gaining control in twenty-minutes. The Office of The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the Fire Marshal’s preliminary report, the fire was the result of an electrical event from a small freezer plugged into a power strip. The occupants of the home witnessed the fire and were able to safely escape without injury. The occupants of the home are being assisted by family. There was 1 firefighter injury. The firefighter was transported to MedStar Washington for treatment of minor burns.

