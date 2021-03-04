On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and to his complete surprise County EMS Chief Andrew Spalding was honored with the Dr. Henry Burke Memorial Service Award for his tireless efforts and personal sacrifice shown to the citizens of our county, region, and state.

Chief Spalding has led the volunteer EMS system through some trying times with the COVID pandemic this past year, attending countless meetings representing the volunteers across the county all the while working a full-time job and serving as President of his beloved Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

On behalf of the 1200 volunteers including active, operational, and retired we salute Chief Spalding for his outstanding commitment to our EMS system in Charles County.

Like this: Like Loading...