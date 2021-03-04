The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from 5-8 PM for shopping, dinner, drinks and dessert on March 5th!

Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Shops, stores, and galleries will also be open, social distancing and other guidelines will be in effect for all businesses as indicated by current regulations.

A few of the evening’s specials will be:

Free tours at the Old Jail Museum from 5 to 7 PM.

Annual Invitational Show at the North End Gallery.

Private barrel room tasting at the Port of Leonardtown Winery w/ live music and food truck.

Open Studio at Wine & Design.

Special deals and discounts at Shepherd’s Old Field Market.

Meet the artists and shop at the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop.

And much, much more!

We thank you in advance for visiting and supporting our many small shops and restaurants.

Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown and beyond or visit: www.visitstmarysmd.com/firstfridays for further details, we look forward to seeing you on March 5th!

