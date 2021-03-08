On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 5:10 p.m., the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, along with other area fire departments responded to 41021 Cryer Court, Leonardtown for a reporter hay barn engulfed.

Upon arrival, the 50′ x 100′ barn was completely engulfed. Seventy firefighters spent forty-five minutes gaining control of the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

The fire destroyed the 50 x 100 barn along with a large amount of hay stored inside. The fire remains under investigation at this time. The estimated damage is $150,000 to the structure and $150,000 to the contents. There were no injuries or deaths reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820.

