ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced over the weekend that the State of Maryland is reporting 50,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered over the past 24 hours—breaking its single-day record and exceeding 50,000 for the first time—as the state surpassed 1.5 million vaccines administered to date.

“As promised, we have built the infrastructure to do more than 50,000 shots a day, and we are ready to do 100,000 shots a day as soon as the federal government can get us that level of supply,” said Governor Hogan. “After a year of hardship and grief, these incredible strides in our vaccination campaign bring us closer to a return to normalcy with each passing day. I want to thank all of our vaccinators on the front lines who are working around the clock to get shots into arms.”

In addition:

For the second straight day, the state’s vaccination rate rose to a new high and is now at 37,635 shots per day—a 75% increase over the last month.



More than 47% of all Marylanders ages 65 and over have gotten at least their first shot.



Maryland providers have now administered 90.4% of all doses received from the federal government.

While the vaccination rate rises, the state’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline. COVID hospitalizations fell again today to 830, the lowest level since November 11, and down 57% from the third wave high. The 7-day positivity rate (3.35%) and case rate per 100K (12.6) are at late October levels. Official data is posted daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

These latest milestones follow a week of significant expansions of the vaccination effort:

On Monday, the State of Maryland announced that the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital would be piloting a unique approach designed to improve equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccine and expand its emphasis on vaccinating the most vulnerable communities in Baltimore.



On Monday, the governor announced that the state would deploy its initial allotment of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, local health departments, as well as federally qualified health centers, in keeping with the Biden administration’s plan to ensure vaccine equity.



On Tuesday, the governor announced that, by the end of March, the state will have at least one mass vaccination site in each region of the state that is capable of administering thousands of shots per day.



On Wednesday, Maryland officials announced the expansion of text-based outreach to book vaccine appointments for eligible Prince George’s County residents at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site, to help ensure equitable access to vaccines.



On Thursday, Governor Hogan and Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead launched a first-of-its-kind tactical operations plan for the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force. The task force has already established several successful community vaccination clinics, with plans to open a large-scale site at First Baptist Church in Prince George’s County, and bring mobile vaccination clinics to Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.



On Friday, the governor visited the new FEMA-supported Southern Maryland mass vaccination site located at Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County. In total, the first 15,000 appointments for the site have been booked.

