UPDATE 3/9/2021 @ 2:15 p.m.: Waldorf Market Pl is now open.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Units have cleared the building and secured the leak. Units will be ventilating the facility for the next 60-90 minutes. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Waldorf, MD- The Capital Clubhouse and other area stores located in the strip mall are currently being evacuated due to a suspected ammonia leak.

Units are on the scene and it is advised to avoid the area of 3033 Waldorf Market Place.

This is a developing story…

