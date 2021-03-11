Clements, MD- At 2:04 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Budds Creek Road in Clements, MD.

Upon arrival a full-sized pick-up truck was found to be fully engulfed with it also catching a garage on fire. Units worked to extinguish the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and will release a preliminary report at a later time. No known injuries or deaths occurred from this incident.

All images are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer FIre Department.

