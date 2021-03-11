In the matter of the continuing investigation of the electric Purchased Power Cost Adjustment charges of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc., before the Public Service Commission of Maryland

Case No. 9504(o)

At least once every 12 months, the Public Service Commission of Maryland (“Commission”) is to conduct a hearing to review the electric purchased power cost adjustment charges of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. The next hearing is set for Friday, March 26, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m.

The virtual hearing will be available on the Commission’s Public Utility Law Judge’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.

