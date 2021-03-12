The administrative officers representing the volunteer firemen’s association made a trip last evening to honor 3 volunteers from Cobb Island Fire and EMS for 50 years distinguished service to their community, county, and state. We offer our sincerest thanks to these 3 volunteers for their long serving dedication to our volunteer fire service and a special thank you to our Board of County Commissioners for honoring these men with a Certificate of Service.

Pictured in all photos: President Rick Bowie, Vice President JR Hayden, Treasurer Butch Frazier, and David Dodson, Awards Committee Chair

