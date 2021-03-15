ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, beginning this week, the state will set aside weekly blocks of community-based priority appointments for the state’s mass vaccination sites.

“As we continue to ramp up the capacity of our mass vaccination sites, we are also focusing on ensuring equitable access for Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “Using both our call center and text-based outreach, we are working with local health departments to get shots into arms of our most vulnerable populations.”

Priority appointments for mass vaccination sites are booked through text-based and call center outreach utilizing both state and local pre-registration lists.

M&T Bank Stadium: The state will provide at least 2,100 priority appointments each week for Baltimore City residents at the M&T Bank Stadium site. This is in addition to the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital’s focus on city residents in underserved zip codes.

Regency Furniture Stadium: For the Southern Maryland mass vaccination site, the state will provide at least 2,100 priority appointments per week—divided equitably by population—for residents of Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties.

Wicomico Youth and Civic Center: For the Eastern Shore mass vaccination site, the state will provide at least 2,100 priority appointments per week—divided equitably by population—for residents of Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, and Dorchester counties. The Eastern Shore site is set to open this Thursday, March 18.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets: For the Western Maryland mass vaccination site, the state will provide at least 2,100 priority appointments per week—divided equitably by population—for residents of Washington, Allegany, and Garrett counties. The Western Maryland site is set to open next Thursday, March 25.

Six Flags America: Last week, the governor and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that the state will provide at least 2,100 priority appointments per week for Prince Georgians at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site.

NOTE: These are minimum allotments and may increase as supply allows.

PHASE 1 PRE-REGISTRATION CONTINUES

On Saturday, the state launched a new platform for eligible Marylanders to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Once pre-registered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available, and will be able to verify their pre-registration status and reserve an appointment.

Marylanders in Phase 1 eligible populations are now able to pre-register online at covidvax.maryland.gov or by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

