ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is reporting a new one-day record of 56,320 COVID-19 vaccines administered. In total, Maryland providers have administered 1.84 million vaccines, and are averaging 42,376 shots per day.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

“From mass vaccination sites to equity clinics, we have already built the infrastructure to do 100,000 shots a day as soon as the federal government can get us that level of supply,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank all of the vaccinators on the front lines who are working around the clock to get shots into arms.”

According to official CDC data, 20.6% of Marylanders have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 11.7% have been fully vaccinated. In addition:

Maryland ranks 13th in the nation for long-term care facility doses administered.

Maryland ranks 17th in the nation for proportion of population fully vaccinated.

Maryland ranks 17th in the nation for the daily vaccination rate.

Maryland ranks 19th in the nation for total doses administered.

Maryland is above the national average for individuals receiving at least one dose, proportion of fully vaccinated population, and overall supply used.

