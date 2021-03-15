ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team hosted the Southern Virginia University on Saturday (Mar. 13) afternoon in an exhibition contest. The Seahawks downed the Knights 1-0.

St. Mary’s College – 1, Southern Virginia – 0

How It Happened

The first half of action was scoreless, but the Seahawks controlled play for much of the frame and held the advantage in shots (10-6) and corner kicks (4-3). Both squads headed into halftime tied at zero. The Seahawks were charged with one yellow card in the opening half.

St. Mary’s College wasted little time to capture the lead in the second half. In fact, it took the Seahawks just two minutes and 10 seconds to find the back of the net. Isaac Ekobo made an opportunistic defensive play and found himself with a great scoring chance. Ekobo took full advantage of the opportunity by burying his shot into the back of the net.

From there, the Seahawks locked down the defensive end of the field and only allowed the Knights one corner kick. Southern Virginia did hold the advantage in shots, 5-4. Both squads were charged with one yellow card in the second half of action.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

As mentioned, Ekobo scored the lone goal in the contest. Roshawn Panton fired off a team-high four shots, while Ekobo led the Seahawks with two shots on goal. In goal, Liam Delone-Bellsey collected two saves.

As a team, the Seahawks held the advantage in shots (14-11) and corner kicks (9-4).

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 14 vs. Stevenson | 4 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

