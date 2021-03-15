SALISBURY, Md. – The No. 25 St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (2-1, 0-1 C2C) traveled to the No. 6 Salisbury University Sea Gulls (4-0, 1-0 C2C) on Saturday (Mar. 13) afternoon to open up C2C play. The Seahawks were edged by the Sea Gulls 14-10.

No. 25 St. Mary’s College – 10, No. 6 Salisbury – 14

How It Happened

Salisbury caught the Seahawks on their heels to open up the game and netted six unanswered goals to jump out to a comfortable 6-0 lead. St. Mary’s College recorded their first goal of the game at the 14:42 mark from Lucy Gussio . However, Salisbury responded with back-to-back goals to extend their lead to 8-1.

With 11 minutes remaining in the first half, the Seahawks used a three-goal run with scores from Erin Carmody, Gussio, and Jayne Barkman to cut the Salisbury lead in half. The Sea Gulls once again stole the momentum back with two unanswered goals to end the half. The Seahawks headed into halftime trailing 10-4.

The second half of action was competitive and had the Seahawks outscore the Sea Gulls 6-4. St. Mary's College and Salisbury exchanged scores in the first portion of the half as both squads tallied three goals each. Barkman, Lily Davison, and Kelly Emge were responsible for the Seahawks three goals which brought the score to 13-7 in favor of Salisbury.

The Seahawks brought themselves within four of the Salisbury lead at the 10:39 mark with back-to-back goals from Davison and Gussio. The Sea Gulls answered with a goal to bring their lead to five. Davison notched her third goal of the contest to wrap up the scoring in the game.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Davison and Gussio both recorded hat tricks with a team-best three goals each. Barkman also made contributions on the offensive end with two goals.

Stephanie Heffron led the Seahawks with two caused turnovers and four draw controls. Francesca Ziccardi hustled for a team-high five ground balls. In goal, Aimee Uibel collected 12 saves and fell to 2-1 on the season.

Lydia Mcnulty led the Sea Gulls with five goals.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 20 vs. Randolph-Macon | 2 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

