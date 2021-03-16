Prince Frederick, MD- The CalvertHealth Foundation will be hosting the 32nd Annual Benefit Golf Classic on Monday, May 3 at the Cannon Club in Lothian, MD. This important event will offer supporters a challenging and scenic course, plentiful food and beverages, and the hospitality and friendship that is the cornerstone of this traditional annual outing. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to support CalvertHealth’s Women’s Health Program, which will bring coordinated and comprehensive care that is conveniently accessible to all patients. The program will offer a diverse range of women’s healthcare services, a need that has been recently identified as a top priority in the Calvert County Community Health Needs Assessment.

Various sponsorship levels are available including tee signs, foursomes, contest sponsors and corporate packages. The tournament will be adhering to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and best practices. As such, space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

Since the tournament began in 1990, it has continued to bring together members of the community dedicated to advancing health care for our community. Over the years, the tournament has raised more than $1.5 million for equipment, programs and technology to support CalvertHealth. Most recently, funds from the 31st Annual Benefit Classic help support the Behavioral Health Renovation and Expansion Project at CalvertHealth Medical Center.

Those interested in registering can contact the Foundation office online at http://www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic or call 410.414.4570.

